Instagram launches the first edition of ‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine

‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine by Instagram highlights platform trends and influential creators’ content.

Instagram has launched the first edition of its new ‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine. The magazine aims to highlight key rising content trends that are based on Instagram activity as well as about the influential creators to follow on the platform.

The magazine is of 9 pages which can be downloaded in PDF form. Overall, the magazine is an interesting and free read if you want to update yourself with new Instagram trends and strategies. It also answers some key common questions about the platform that will update the knowledge of the reader about the platform.

In a statement by Instagram on their official blog, Instagram said, “Welcome to the first-ever issue of Instagram Insider! If you’ve ever spent an indulgent weekend afternoon (or, let’s be real, an indulgent Monday afternoon or Thursday morning) scrolling through your feed, Explore or Shop tab, liking and saving posts… then this ‘zine is for you! ‘Instagram Insider’ is about inspiration and discovery – not just of the trends (Crafty quilted fashion! Stick-on beauty products! Vintage streetwear!), but the people behind them.”

