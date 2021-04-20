McDonald’s partners with K-Pop band to launch The BTS Meal

As per the tour schedule, The BTS Meal will be available at McDonald’s outlets in Delhi on June 1 and in Mumbai on June 4.

Since 2013, BTS has topped charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages. Following the successful launch of McDonald’s celebrity signature orders program last year, BTS is the latest icon to have their signature menu items featured at participating restaurants. Customers in the US will be able to enjoy The BTS Meal at participating restaurants from May 26 onwards. Eventually, The BTS Meal will be made available globally in nearly 50 markets.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The signature band’s signature order includes Chicken McNuggets, Fries, Coke and Sweet Chilli and Cajun dip sauces (new offerings in the US) that have been inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea. “The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says Bighit Music, label of BTS.

“BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s USA. “We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month.”

