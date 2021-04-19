Mullen Lintas bags MFine’s creative duties

As per the mandate, Mullen Lintas will be tasked to grow loyalty for MFine and build a personal connection with consumers rather than a transactional relationship.

MFine, an AI-driven on-demand healthcare service, has recently appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process and will be managed by Mullen Lintas’ Bangalore office. The agency aims to create differentiation for MFine as a specialist healthcare platform that provides access to quality healthcare.

MFine provides its users access to virtual consultations, at-home lab tests, booking for radiology tests, and connected care programs from the country’s top hospitals and labs. While there are a handful of players in the country who provide on-demand healthcare service, what distinguishes MFine is the use of its AI-driven technology that not only simplifies the user experience but also makes it significantly effective.

Talking about the association, Arjun Choudhary, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer, MFine said: “We are delighted to welcome Mullen Lintas, as our new creative partners. MFine is on a mission to transform the landscape of Indian healthcare – empowering users with immediate access to the expertise of the country’s top hospitals, labs, and specialists. Now, with Mullen Lintas’ strong strategic and creative capabilities, we aim to move forward in this journey to make MFine India’s most trusted healthcare brand.”

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “MFine wants to make a distinct difference in the lives of the consumers when it comes to healthcare and It’s always exciting to partner with a brand that wants to solve real-world problems. We look forward to this partnership and to producing some stellar work that changes how consumers interact with Healthcare as a category.”

