Pinterest launches Creator Code, comment moderation tools, & more
The announcement of the Creator Code, the new content policy, is designed to keep the content surfacing on Pinterest factual, harmless, and inclusive.
All creators on Pinterest with access to Story Pins would need to accept the guidelines enforced through the Creator Code, during the publishing process. All sets of guidelines are mandatory and intended to mitigate negativity on the platform.
Creator Code
Be Kind
Ensure content doesn’t insult or put others down.
Check Facts
Make sure information is accurate and factual
Be Aware Of Triggers
Practice discretion when it comes to visually sensitive content.
Practice Inclusion
Never intentionally exclude certain groups or communities.
Do No Harm
Make sure any call to action or challenge is safe.
Pinterest has introduced tools and features designed to provide a safer experience for both users and creators and protect their well-being. The tools include:
- Positivity Reminders for users to adhere to the guidelines and reconsider potentially offensive comments before posting
- Moderation Tools for creators including comment removal and keyword filtering
- Creators can feature up to three comments within the comment feed to highlight positive feedback
- New Spam Prevention Signals using machine learning to detect and remove bad comments
Creator Fund
Creator Fund is dedicated financial and educational support, that Pinterest would provide through this new program to creators from underrepresented communities. The program is currently only available in the United States.
Pinterest will be partnering with creators from diverse backgrounds and genres such as fashion, photography, food, and travel. The platform would provide training, creative strategy consulting, a budget for content creation, and ad credits.