We take a look at how R City Mall leveraged social media and a bumper prize of a flat at Runwal My City to make people feel safe and welcome to shop at the mall.

Back to Happy — Back to R City was the biggest initiative for R City Mall post lockdown. It included on-ground initiatives at the R City Mall Ghatkopar as well as social media activities to lead people there. Aimed at spreading positivity and happiness amongst patrons, the event saw registrations from over 10,000 participants (the minimum shopping amount to participate was INR 7000) since the launch in the festive months last year. In January early this year, the winner of the lucky draw won a flat at Runwal My City.

Other prizes included home theatre systems, diamond jewellery, gold coins and electronic items. Social media posts, digital platforms and influencer marketing played an important role for the mall to advocate for their premises being safe spaces for people to shop in — and to get them to enjoy the experiences at the mall.

Back to Happy via Social Media

“To amplify the contest, we adopted a 360-degree approach for social media wherein along with rich content promotions across Instagram and Facebook, we also associated with top bloggers and influencers to build momentum and create excitement about the campaign,” Pancham Lillaney, CMO, R Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd tells us, adding that they also associated with media portals such as iDiva, Femina, Grazia, Times of India and Hindustan Times as well as Curly Tales and Things2DoInMumbai to reach their target audiences.

These efforts helped them garner over 24M impressions on all digital platforms and around 2M video views. These resulted in R City Mall witnessing an 11% engagement rate on their social media platforms.

People were also asked to share their old and new memories at the mall as part of the campaign. Participants had to use the relevant hashtag and tag the mall in these posts. The activity was incentivised with special prizes. The overall emotion the mall was trying to capture and amplify via these social media campaign entries was that of nostalgia and hope.

Lucky Draw & Dream Home

At R City Mall, lucky draws are considered a good way by which the management can return the gratitude to their customers. “These lucky draws not only helps us engage and stay connected with our valued consumers but also surprise them with fascinating gifts. Throwing a surprise on a customer is the best idea to make them feel special,” Lillaney tells us. However, winning a house in a lucky draw is pretty unprecedented.

When asked about the thought process behind the campaign, she tells us how the legacy value of Runwal Developers was something they were hoping to leverage as an asset to increase customer footfall. Lillaney explains, “During the lockdown, we realised the importance of owning a home. Hence, we decided to gratify the customer with their first home with a house in Runwal My City.”

Would such a prize set a precedent of expectations that would be tough to match for the marketing teams, we asked. Lillaney tells us, “We will continue to plan such initiatives in the future as well which will ensure that we exceed customer expectations every time.” The group is striving to deliver personalised experiences and cater to the ever-changing demands of customers in a competitive environment.

“Apart from the tremendous registrations, we were able to achieve around 90% of the pre-COVID-19 sales during the festive period, which was hugely driven by this campaign,” she concludes, underlying the importance and goal of the entire exercise over the many months to restore normalcy and mall economy.

