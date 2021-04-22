Reddit introduces Reddit Talk to let community members host a live audio chat

Reddit soon to launch Reddit Talk that lets community members host live audio chat.

Reddit is all set to launch a new feature, Reddit Talk, that lets one host a live audio conversation in their community. Currently, one can have conversations within their community using text threads, images, videos, chats, and live streams on Reddit. Now, Reddit is exploring a greater medium of live audio talk with Reddit Talk that can prove to be more useful for the community members to communicate with each other.

The community members can use Reddit talk to start talks for Q&As, AMAs, lectures, sports-radio-style discussions, community feedback sessions, or give community members a place to hang out. Reddit is in the early tests stage of the feature and is most likely to roll it out soon for the community members to host talks.

Here’s how Reddit Talk works:

Starting a talk

After the launch of the feature, talks can be conducted live within communities and, during the early tests stage of the feature, only a community’s moderators will be able to start a talk.

Joining a talk

Once a talk is live, any Redditor can join the room to listen in and react with emojis. Listeners can also raise their hand for the host to invite them to speak.

Moderating a talk

Hosts of the live audio chat will have the authority to invite, mute, and remove speakers during a talk. They are also entitled to remove any unwanted users from the talk entirely and prevent them from rejoining.

Also Read: Reddit users harness the power of community to tank Gamestop hedge funds

Personalizing talks for each community

Reddit is testing ways that will allow the hosts to customize the look and feel of the feature through emojis and background colors. Redditors will also be allowed to change their avatar’s appearance to fit the talk as well.

Comments