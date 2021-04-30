Spicetree Design Agency bags digital communication mandate for Liases Foras

As per the mandate, Spicetree Design Agency will help in reputation management and create a more relevant and reliable brand positioning, amongst others for Liases Foras through digital media channels.

Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) will now be delivering digital communication to its new client Liases Foras. Through the alliance, SDA will create positioning of a brand that stands for the ‘Accuracy’ of its service offerings.

Speaking about this, Shiraz Khan, Founder-Director, SDA said, “Our objective is to build a very reliable, trustworthy and genuine reputation for Property Science in its industry for property valuation. We are aiming at making it a go-to app for all property valuation and related information. To start with, our immediate goal was to get as many registrations as possible for the virtual launch event. We were successfully able to garner over 500 registrations for the event. We are also driving maximum relevant traffic to the Property Science website by optimally utilizing all digital tools.”

Speaking about the alliance, Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras, said, “SDA has been our marketing partner with our business evolving in the consumer and B2C domain. With web strategy, social media marketing, and paid campaigns, they have increased our reach to the consumers both in B2B and B2C segments. They bring comprehensive strategies, execution, and ideation to the table that has helped us reach our objectives in a faster, easier, and cost-effective manner.”

Comments