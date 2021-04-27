Users can now listen to songs & podcasts from Spotify in the Facebook app

In partnership with Facebook, Spotify has launched a new miniplayer experience driven by social discovery, that will let users listen to audio available on Spotify without leaving the Facebook app.

Spotify Premium users can discover music and episodes in the Facebook app on iOS and Android, and general users can only access the experience along with ads via shuffle mode.

It is currently only available in select markets, it will be rolled out further in more countries in the coming months.

The audio experience expands on the social discovery factor that is driven by the notion that several overlapping users (who use Spotify and Facebook both) tend to share the music and podcasts they like through social media apps, and the integrated features build on this common practice.

Moreover, the experience also has the functionality to play songs via the miniplayer through select verified artists’ posts, or from user-uploaded videos on Facebook that contain licensed music.

How to launch the miniplayer:

Tap the ‘Play’ button on the song you, your friend, or creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed

The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on ‘Connect’ to continue

If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so)

Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer

Comments