Weber Shandwick India appoints Kavita Lakhani as Director- Operations

Kavita Lakhani will work closely with Rohan Kanchan, managing director, Weber Shandwick India, to bring alive the ‘We Solve’ approach for clients, people, and processes.

Weber Shandwick announced the appointment of Kavita Lakhani as director -operations. Together, Kavita and Rohan will focus on strengthening client relationships, building a culture of excellence, and supporting clients with effective solutions, as they navigate current and future challenges.

A corporate communications professional with over 25 years of experience in marketing communications, public relations, and digital marketing, Kavita has counseled a wide range of senior executives and organizations across a broad array of initiatives. Her expertise lies in client relationship management, media and influencer relations, brand alliances, and consumer promotions. Most recently, Kavita was executive director at Lintas Live (GolinOpinion) with the MullenLowe Lintas Group.

On welcoming Kavita into the Weber Shandwick family, Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India commented, “We are proud to have an industry stalwart such as Kavita join our leadership team to spearhead our operations in India. We believe that Rohan’s strengths in strategy & advisory along with Kavita’s diverse communications expertise will bolster our employee engagement and enhance the client experience across the region.

Comments