Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate for ExpertMFD

As per the mandate, Yellophant Digital will be managing the digital marketing duties, comprising creative and content solutions, social media management, digital campaign strategy, media planning & buying, ORM, SEO, and SEM for ExpertMFD.

Yellophant Digital bagged the digital marketing mandate for ExpertMFD, following a multi-agency pitch. ExpertMFD assists individuals to become financial entrepreneurs for the mutual fund industry. Indian Mutual Fund industry is amongst the fastest growing sectors and there’s an enormous opportunity for potential entrepreneurs to participate in the industry’s growth story.



The agency plans to educate and give insights to potential entrepreneurs about the brand via targeted strategy on all digital platforms.

Commenting on the partnership Himanshu Vyapak, MD, CIEL, said, “We have about 2.3 crore unique mutual fund investors in India. The growth in mutual fund distributors has not kept pace with the growth of assets in the mutual fund industry. We endeavor to build a strong foundation and a cohesive growth environment for future financial experts to create Atmanirbhar India by providing a full-stack end-to-end platform for anyone who wants to become a mutual fund distributor. For this, we are very thrilled and delighted to join hands with India’s leading AMCs and look forward to seeing Yellophant Digital give us a digital presence across all the platforms and helps us reach more people and create mutual fund entrepreneurs of the future. This is a big opportunity and as 90% of the Indian audience has become social media savvy, we want to create a huge impact on various digital platforms. We understand that Yellophant Digital knows how the industry works and we are thrilled to see how they will make ExpertMFD a brand that reaches everyone. That is the reason we have collaborated with Yellophant Digital and I am confident that working together will help our brand reach new heights.”

Preksha Seth, Co-founder, Yellophant Digital, said, “We are always looking for challenges, here at Yellophant Digital and in turn making a difference. We look forward to working with ExpertMFD, which focuses on creating new financial entrepreneurs. It is the first time in India that all of the Mutual Fund Industry is coming together to create a revolution in investing. We are fortunate and grateful that we have this responsibility to build the digital-first brand from inception. We are super excited to come up with insight first thoughts for the brand and use social media to amplify the same.”

