1702 digital bags content strategy & performance marketing mandate for Invisible Bed

Invisible Bed partners with 1702 Digital to garner more reach and sales with the launch of their e-commerce website in 2021. As per the mandate, the agency will help the brand leveraging creative social media content strategies and performance marketing campaigns.

In these times of lockdown, staying at home 24/7 has become the new normal and it is critical for it to be a pleasant experience. Invisible Bed aims to provide various foldable furniture options to help customers declutter and save more space at their homes.

Commenting on the partnership, Nisar Ahmed, VP Sales, and Marketing, Invisible Bed – The Space Saving Expert, said that, “These days, making your presence known on social media plays a key role in the growth of a business and it’s crucial to find partners that understand DTC requirements. We found 1702 Digital as the ideal agency that can help us achieve these goals. From observing their excellent work in the past, we are confident that we can reach more people using performance marketing and creative content strategies. We look forward to working with the team and are excited to see this journey unfold.”

Mihir Joshi, the co-founder of 1702 Digital said, “The team at 1702 Digital has got some impressive results for our DTC brand partners in the past using performance marketing. We admire Invisible Beds’ mission of building India’s largest space-saving furniture company and are excited to help them spread their message. Looking forward to executing creative content and performance marketing strategies for them, to declutter living spaces all over the country.”

