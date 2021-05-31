Art-E Mediatech bags social media mandate for Flipkart Seller Hub

As per the mandate, Art-E Mediatech will plan and execute digital marketing strategies for Flipkart Seller Hub that encompasses social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, marketing strategies together with influencer management for this large portfolio targeted towards the seller community.

Flipkart Seller Hub has awarded its digital mandate to Art-E Mediatech. The agency will now be Flipkart’s partner in strategy formulation and providing digital marketing services for their Seller Hub business. The account will be managed by Art-E Mediatech’s Noida office.

Art-E Mediatech will now be Flipkart’s partner in strategy formulation and providing digital marketing services for their Seller Hub business. Speaking on the partnership, Anshul Sehgal, Head of Marketing – Flipkart Marketplace, said, “As a homegrown marketplace platform, Flipkart has massive focus & emphasis on enabling the local MSME industry of the country, by digitizing and transforming their business journey. By allowing MSMEs and smaller traders to bring greater efficiencies in their operations with a strong market reach; e-commerce is further empowering these businesses to generate livelihood opportunities. Therefore, it becomes critical for us to communicate the same clearly, creatively, and concisely. We found Art-E Mediatech’s work engaging and delivering on these parameters. Their insights and brand-building approach will help us to bring the required creativity to build upon our already strong digital presence.

Rohit Sakunia, Co-Founder and Chief Business officer of Art-E Mediatech, was excited about the win. He said,” In the last few years, the digital world has grown by leaps and bounds. It is not a surprise that all the companies are looking towards this platform to communicate with their target audience. We as an agency believe in result-oriented strategies that connect the brands with their audience and transform lives in the process. We are glad that we have found the perfect partner in Flipkart, in our journey towards transforming lives with digital experience.”

