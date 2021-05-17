ASCI appoints Infectious Advertising as their creative partner

As per the mandate, Infectious Advertising will help ASCI in ATL, BTL, and digital creative services, amongst the other responsibilities.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Infectious Advertising as their creative partner. Infectious Advertising will provide ATL, BTL, and Digital creative services to ASCI along with strategic support for campaign development and audience outreach programs.

“It’s an absolute honor to be brought on board as ASCI’s creative partner and we look forward to doing some path-breaking work for them”, stated, Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Founding Partners, Infectious Advertising.

Comments