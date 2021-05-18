Liz Taylor moves on; Chaka Sobhani elevated to Global CCO at Leo Burnett

Chaka Sobhani Leo Burnett

Chaka Sobhani will be responsible for overseeing the creative leadership at Leo Burnett and recruiting the next generation of creative talent in the agency. 

After serving as Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett London, Chaka Sobhani has been promoted to the position of Global Chief Creative Officer. She will now be representing Leo Burnett at a global level. In addition to this, she will also be responsible for evolving the Publicis Groupe network’s creative standards.

With the promotion, Sobhani will be replacing Liz Taylor who decided to quit the agency after serving it for two years. Though, Sobhani will continue to hold her previous position in addition to her global role and will oversee creative leadership from Leo Burnett’s London office. 

Also Read: 82.5 Communications bags creative mandate for Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal

In a media statement, Sobhani said, “I am truly honored to take on this mantle, working closely with all our global CCOs and ECDs to push for even greater creative excellence at Leo Burnett around the world and bringing in the next generation of talent from different backgrounds.”

As part of her role at Leo Burnett, she has been involved with various clients such as McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Adidas, and more. 


You may also like:

Mirum India bags digital mandate for Jeeru
YAAP bags social media and brand development mandate for NIXI
Carat Context bags Fossil Group's account
Anil Nair joins VMLY&R as India CEO
Emiza assigns digital duties to Ants Digital
Ritu Kumar appoints Chimp&z Inc. as its digital media partner

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Roots & Herbs India Roots & Herbs India

Ogilvy Liz Taylor

Chimp&z Inc Astral

ASCI

Mediabrands Content studio

82.5 Communications creative

Donna Tobin

Meraqi Digital OK Play