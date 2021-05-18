Liz Taylor moves on; Chaka Sobhani elevated to Global CCO at Leo Burnett

Chaka Sobhani will be responsible for overseeing the creative leadership at Leo Burnett and recruiting the next generation of creative talent in the agency.

After serving as Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett London, Chaka Sobhani has been promoted to the position of Global Chief Creative Officer. She will now be representing Leo Burnett at a global level. In addition to this, she will also be responsible for evolving the Publicis Groupe network’s creative standards.

With the promotion, Sobhani will be replacing Liz Taylor who decided to quit the agency after serving it for two years. Though, Sobhani will continue to hold her previous position in addition to her global role and will oversee creative leadership from Leo Burnett’s London office.

In a media statement, Sobhani said, “I am truly honored to take on this mantle, working closely with all our global CCOs and ECDs to push for even greater creative excellence at Leo Burnett around the world and bringing in the next generation of talent from different backgrounds.”

As part of her role at Leo Burnett, she has been involved with various clients such as McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Adidas, and more.

