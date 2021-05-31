DDB Mudra appoints Pallavi Chakravarti as Creative Head – West

As per the new role, Pallavi Chakravarti will help drive the creative products for DDB Mudra West Office and further the growth of the agency.

DDB Mudra has announced the appointment of Pallavi Chakravarti as the Creative Head of the West office. Chakravarti will work closely with Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group to take on the responsibility of driving the agency’s creative product. Prior to this, she worked at Taproot Dentsu leading the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.

In a career spanning over 17 years, before working with DDB Mudra, Pallavi has worked on brands like Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi, Times of India among others. Previously, she has also worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.

Over the years, her work has been recognized at platforms such as Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, to name a few, with 100+ awards to her credit. In the past, she has even served on the jury panels of creative festivals including Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, New York Festival, Global Awards, Gerety Awards, etc.

Speaking on Pallavi’s appointment, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve been slowly gathering momentum as an organization – No.2 at Effies, topping the new biz league, back-to-back Grand Prixs at Spikes Asia, and our more recent performance at Kyoorius. And Pallavi is just the person to help us keep this momentum going and add more kick to it. She strengthens our belief and our ambition to do unexpected work that gets disproportionate results for our clients.”

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head- West, DDB Mudra, added, “I’m here to build, to enjoy the creative process, to love the business of advertising even more than I already do. I’m here because it felt like the right place to be. And I’m looking forward to the journey – there’s really nothing else to say, is there?”

