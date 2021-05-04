Facebook launches a prompt to tackle Apple privacy update

With privacy updates on the operating systems of Apple devices being launched, Facebook has rolled out its own prompt in an effort to persuade users to opt-in for data-tracking.

If a user accepts the prompt on Facebook and Instagram, the platforms will continue to show personalized ads, if not they will still be shown ads, but they wouldn’t be as relevant, and Facebook would have to comply with the Apple privacy policy.

For the unacquainted, starting with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, all apps on Apple devices would need users’ permission to track them across apps and websites owned by other companies to collect data and serve personalized ads.

In an effort to minimize the impact of the prompt and convince users to not opt-of data-tracking, the Facebook prompt will be shown before Apple’s and it will let the users know how their activity and information received from other websites used by the Facebook apps to serve personalized ads.

Social media platforms have acknowledged the potential impact of the privacy update, but it’s too soon to gauge its impact as it has only been launched recently, a more concrete idea would hopefully be quantified by the end of the second quarter.

