IAMAI announces formation of Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council

The creation of the Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) by IAMAI is a significant step in ensuring that publishers of OCC are compliant with IT rules 2021.

The Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council will serve as a transparent and open channel to effectively address consumer grievances.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) today announced the formation of the Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC). Over the past two years, IAMAI has worked collectively with its members towards establishing a self-regulatory and grievance redressal framework for Online Curated Content [OCC] Publishers. In light of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, IAMAI is establishing the DPCGC as the Level-II Self-Regulatory Body for publishers of OCC as required under Rule 12, with the intent to empower consumers to make informed viewing choices.

The Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) will have an OCCP Council composed of publishers of OCC as members and an independent Grievance Redressal Board [GRB] — consisting of a chairperson and six members. The GRB will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court/High Court judge and the members would comprise eminent persons from the media and entertainment industry, experts from various fields including child rights, minority rights, and media law.

The GRB will oversee and ensure the alignment and adherence to the Code of Ethics by the OCCP Council members, provide guidance to entities on Code of Ethics, address grievances that have not been resolved by the publisher within 15 days and hear grievances/appeals filed by the complainant(s).

Subho Ray, President, Internet and Mobile Association of India, said: “IAMAI and members of the DPCGC are deeply committed to protecting consumer rights and empowering consumers with the right tools to make informed decisions, as well as have their grievances addressed. The formation of this body is an important step towards consumer choice, as more and more people are viewing content online.”

IAMAI has notified the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that they are in the process of forming the DPCGC and has also shared a list of publishers who have confirmed to be members of the Council. So far, IAMAI has received confirmation from 10 publishers, including 1.) Alt Balaji 2.) Amazon Prime Video 3.) Arha Media 4.) Firework 5.) Hoichoi 6.) Hungama 7.) Lionsgate Play 8.) MX Player 9.) Netflix and 10) Shemaroo. IAMAI is also awaiting confirmation from several other such digital publishers.

As part of the process to be compliant, this newly formed body is an important step towards consumer empowerment and choice.

