Infographic: Key principles of growth marketing on LinkedIn

Learn the difference between demand marketing and brand marketing on LinkedIn with this infographic and optimize your B2B branding.

The infographic presents five principles through a balanced outlook on demand and brand marketing, an investment that cannot weigh heavier on either side but remain composed to be effective on LinkedIn. The learnings aim to improve the overall branding, so consequently, the business can hold a stronger pricing power with low acquisition costs and build better fiscal health of the company.

Marketers often tend to cater to one element of the marketing strategy through a singular outlook, for instance, a long-running proposition that only focuses on existing consumers or acquiring consumers, but an optimized campaign would focus on both, as per the findings.

Additionally, the infographic traverses through other integral aspects of strategic marketing such as targeting, term-based approach, awareness, and more. The infographic merges findings of survey results from 4,000 global marketers, with insights from Les Binet Field, and LinkedIn B2i in the infographic.

Apply these findings on the LinkedIn platform hosting a community of more than 706 Mn members and 55 Mn companies in more than 200 countries and territories to unlock the whole potential of the B2B social network.

