Instagram users can now add their pronouns to their bio

Instagram pronouns

With the introduction of a feature that lets the users add pronouns to their profiles, Instagram is adding a way for people to express themselves openly on the platform.

The new feature will let the users add up to four pronouns to their profiles and will allow the users to make the pronouns public or make them visible only to their followers. 

Here is how it works

The users can add the pronouns to their profile under the “Edit Profile” section. The option to add pronouns will be available right below the Name column of the profile section. Once the user adds pronouns, it will be displayed on the users’ profile if the user allows it.

Also Read: Instagram launches the first edition of ‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine

For the users below the age of 18 years, the pronouns will only be visible to their followers and not the public. There will be a list of pronouns that can be added by the user to their profiles. Still, if the users want to add pronouns that don’t appear as an option then the user can fill up a form at help Instagram to inform the platform about it.


You may also like:

All you need to know about the FOMO-inducing social media app, Clubhouse
LinkedIn launches Read Me, a series of guides with platform insights
Key Takeaways from Facebook Q2 2020 Results
Facebook Jobs officially rolling out in 40 countries!
LinkedIn introduces conversation controls
Facebook does not deviate, rather enhances its USPs

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Pinterest ad

YouTube subscribers

Facebook prompt

Snapchat Creator Marketplace

Facebook Neighborhoods

Social media news

Twitter Tip Jar

Messenger updates