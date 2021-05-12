Instagram users can now add their pronouns to their bio

With the introduction of a feature that lets the users add pronouns to their profiles, Instagram is adding a way for people to express themselves openly on the platform.

The new feature will let the users add up to four pronouns to their profiles and will allow the users to make the pronouns public or make them visible only to their followers.

Here is how it works

Add pronouns to your profile ✨



The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

The users can add the pronouns to their profile under the “Edit Profile” section. The option to add pronouns will be available right below the Name column of the profile section. Once the user adds pronouns, it will be displayed on the users’ profile if the user allows it.

For the users below the age of 18 years, the pronouns will only be visible to their followers and not the public. There will be a list of pronouns that can be added by the user to their profiles. Still, if the users want to add pronouns that don’t appear as an option then the user can fill up a form at help Instagram to inform the platform about it.

