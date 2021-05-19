iProspect India bags digital mandate for AU Small Finance Bank

As per the mandate, iProspect India will utilize its proprietary tools and solutions to help AU Bank achieve its digital marketing objectives via innovative digital campaigns.

iProspect will now handle the digital mandate for AU Small Finance Bank, a Scheduled Commercial Bank, and Fortune India 500 Company. The agency will handle the entire gamut of digital duties for AU Bank including performance and branding campaigns.

Commenting on the win, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said, “We are delighted that our in-depth domain experience of the BFSI sector won us the mandate. We are excited to partner with AU Bank and work towards driving business growth and achieving their brand KPIs. We look forward to delivering our best services to the brand through the intersection of Brand, Tech, Media and Communication.”

Speaking on the partnership, Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank added, “Over the last few years there has undoubtedly been a fast-track shift towards digital adoption among customers. As a tech-led Bank focused on offering customer-centric solutions, we are continuously working to optimize our customer engagement through digital media. The partnership with iProspect India is an important step in that direction which will strengthen our data-driven approach to digital marketing and media planning.”

