Jayanti Waghdhare joins Planet Marathi as AVP – Social Media

With almost a decade of experience in media, Jayanti Waghdhare will help Planet Marathi to build a deeper connection with the audience and scale greater heights as a platform.

Jayanti Waghdhare has joined Planet Marathi as AVP, Social Media. A seasoned journalist with almost a decade of experience, Waghdhare has been a regular correspondent for interviews with top celebrities from Bollywood like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, amongst others.

Speaking about her career move, Jayanti Waghdhare, AVP- Social Media, Planet Marathi, said, “Having worked as an entertainment correspondent I have formed a deeper relationship with this industry. From television to films and from regional to Bollywood, my endeavor has been to bring the action from the industry to the spotlight. In this process, I have grown as a journalist and a person. With Zee, I have experienced every facet of media and communication that gave me recognition. But now I move on to become the face behind the camera in propelling Planet Marathi OTT- World’s first Marathi OTT platform towards greater heights. I am grateful to Akshay for this opportunity.”

Akshay Bardapurkar CMD, Planet Marathi shares his thoughts on the same saying, “ We are happy to welcome Jayanti as the face of Planet Marathi’s social media. For this was a position that needed a fresh perspective, in-depth understanding of how the media industry works, and an insightful content creator all bundled in one! We want to keep a close connection with our audience and with Jayanti onboard, we will be able to forge these connections effectively!”

With senior journalist, Jayanti Waghdhare at Planet Marathi, the channel aims to head towards bigger developments along with the team to scale greater heights.

