Mars Wrigley India appoints Varun Kandhari as Director Marketing, India

In his new role, Varun Kandhari will be responsible for leading the Marketing and Customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories.

Varun Kandhari joined Mars Chocolate Business in September 2014 as Senior Brand Manager and was subsequently promoted as Marketing Manager, Chocolates for Mars Wrigley Business in October 2017. As a Marketing Manager, Varun helped his teams develop innovation pipelines and campaigns for SNICKERS® and GALAXY®.

He has been with the organization for 7 years, and succeeds Yogesh Tewari, in his new role at Mars Wrigley as Director Marketing – India. Kandhai will continue to be based in the Gurugram office and will also be part of the leadership team for India.

Talking about his new role, Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Varun Kandhari as the Director Marketing & Customer Marketing at Mars Wrigley. Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights.”

Varun has experience working across categories including home & personal care and confectionery. Before joining Mars Wrigley, Varun was associated with Hindustan Unilever where he managed brands like Surf Excel and Wheel. Varun is a seasoned business leader with experience in the consumer goods industry across South Asian countries. He has a track record of building brands, developing categories, creating global campaigns, managing business challenges & building high-performance teams.

