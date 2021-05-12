Myra Nussbaum appointed Chief Creative Officer for Havas Chicago

Prior to the appointment at Havas Chicago, Mrya Nussbaum has held creative leadership positions at Leo Burnett Chicago and DDB Chicago.

Havas Chicago has announced the appointment of Myra Nussbaum as Chief Creative Officer. Nussbaum brings more than 15 years of experience making work that moves at the speed of culture based on the philosophy that creating a strong, simple message has the power to break through the clutter.

She takes the creative helm alongside Havas Chicago president Nikki Laughlin, adding to an executive leadership team in Chicago that’s majority female and becoming the first female CCO within Havas’ North American network. Myra Nussbaum comes from Leo Burnett Chicago, where she was Executive Creative Director. Prior to that, she served as SVP, Group Creative Director, at DDB Chicago.

“With our focus on operating as strategic business partners to our clients, we need an integrated leadership team that brings its collective superpowers to the table in close collaboration to meet business KPIs—and Myra’s approach to creative takes those objectives into consideration,” said Laughlin, who also oversees Annex Chicago and Annex Experience.

“In addition to being one of the most fearless creatives I’ve seen in the industry, focusing on the passion behind a creative idea, Myra always considers the business goals when creating work that’s driven by culture. Known to be an incredible motivator and bring the best work out of others, she’s a great fit, and I know her addition will enhance our creative output.”

“There’s never been a better time for an idea to catch fire and have a large impact, and I’m thrilled to bring that mindset to Havas Chicago,” said Nussbaum.

“Havas has an edge that the other holding companies don’t have. It’s scrappier, braver and more in touch with culture. The symbiotic relationship of media, data and creativity is also very appealing, having never seen it integrate seamlessly at other agencies. I’m most excited to come up with ideas that not only revolutionize the brands we work with but change culture for the better. Our work needs to be unforgettable while creating meaning. If we can accomplish these things, we’ve won. And we’ll have a lot of fun in the process.”

