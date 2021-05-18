Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as Global CCO, Piyush Pandey takes on a new role

In her new role, Liz Taylor will be responsible for overseeing Ogilvy’s creative product across 132 offices in 83 countries and spanning its five business units: Advertising, PR, Experience, Health, and Growth & Innovation.

Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Liz Taylor as the Global Chief Creative Officer. For over two decades, Liz has been recognized as one of the industry’s most progressive creative leaders. This appointment comes as Piyush Pandey takes on a new role as Chairman of Global Creative at Ogilvy and continues to serve as Chairman of Ogilvy India. Joe Sciarrotta will partner with Liz in his role as Deputy Global CCO.

Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming Liz back home to Ogilvy. Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy’s ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, the business-changing impact for our clients.”

Speaking on her role, Liz Taylor said, “There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I’m looking forward to working with Ogilvy’s incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world.”

Devika Bulchandani, Global Chairwoman of Advertising, said, “There are always those people who you yearn to work with someday—and Liz is one of those people. She is creatively ambidextrous and a sharp problem solver who shares our ambition to make Ogilvy the most creative company in the world, but most importantly Liz embodies both the goodness and greatness of Ogilvy.”

Liz is returning to Ogilvy at a time where the company has won several new global accounts—including Abolsut, Enterprise Holdings, Zippo, among others—and accolades for its creativity.

Most recently, Liz served as Global Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett and Chief Creative Officer for Publicis Communications North America. There she was a founding Partner at Le Truc, a new business model threaded across the Publicis Groupe. She previously held several roles at Ogilvy including Global Executive Creative Director before departing in 2016 to become Chief Creative Officer at FCB Chicago.

Throughout her career, Liz has driven transformative creative solutions and culture-shaping work for a range of clients that have included: Aldi, Bank of America, Boeing, Budweiser, Cadillac, Campbell’s, Facebook, Gatorade, GE, Kellogg’s, Kimberly-Clark, McDonald’s, Morton Salt, Nintendo, P&G, Walmart, Wrigley, among many others.

