As part of the mandate, One Impact will strategize and execute social media strategy for Snapdeal and amplifying the brand’s proposition #BrandWaaliQualityBazaarWaaliDeal.

One Impact was on-boarded in March 2021 by Snapdeal, to manage the brand’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handle and is responsible for delivering the social media strategy, efficient platform management, content strategy, and content creation services to enhance Snapdeal’s online presence. The Agency is based out of Mumbai.



Commenting on the association, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director, Brand Marketing, Snapdeal said, “With a wide range of creative solutions, the team has shown a great understanding of e-commerce in India and its very diverse users. We are confident that One Impact will be able to strategize for the future that we aspire for the brand’s social media.”

“Snapdeal is India’s largest value e-commerce company and we are more than elated to extend our digital and content expertise to add the much-needed impetus. While many e-commerce platforms have a ‘value section’, Snapdeal sells 100 percent value merchandise catering to the vast majority of shoppers from across India, making it even more exciting for us to think about content in a way that works well for all its users and yet keep it meaningful

for diverse audiences and their unique habits” Pooja Patil, Co-Founder and CEO, One Impact.

Kajol Chavan, Co-Founder, and COO, One Impact adds, “Snapdeal’s new proposition #BrandWaaliQualityBazaarWaaliDeal is bold and provoking, and effectively touches upon the consumer psychology of buying quality at comparatively low prices. Our sole focus lies on executing relatable content and creating a positive brand presence on social media channels. We are delighted to have partnered with Snapdeal on the new brand

proposition”

