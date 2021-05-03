Pinterest announces initiatives for Mental Health Awareness

Taking into consideration how the pandemic is affecting mental health, Pinterest has launched various initiatives for Pinners and Pinployees this Mental Health Awareness month.

This Mental Health Awareness month, Pinterest in partnership with Bebe Rexha, #HalfTheStory, and mental health advocates is supporting the emotional well-being of Pinners and Pinployees by encouraging inspiration and positivity through shared personal stories of perseverance and resilience.

To further generate awareness on mental health, the Pinterest logo on its social media accounts will turn green for the month of May. If someone is searching for suicide and self-harm-related terms, Pinterest will direct them to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In addition to this, Pinterest will also offer a variety of emotional well-being activities developed by emotional health experts that Pinners can do right from the Pinterest app. The prompt to explore these resources appear when people search for things like “stress quotes,” “work anxiety” or other terms that indicate they might be feeling down.

Additionally, Pinterest will donate ad credits to #HalfTheStory encouraging users to raise funds for its teen-focused curriculum and drive Pinners to useful resources, including how to manage screen time and how to empower safe advocacy online.

