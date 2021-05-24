PivotRoots bags digital mandate for Snapdeal

As per the mandate, PivotRoots will be responsible for creating and delivering result-oriented campaigns for Snapdeal.

Snapdeal has awarded its digital media planning and buying mandate to PivotRoots. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and the mandate will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai Office.

The e-commerce platform has recently also launched its campaign ‘Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal’ which focuses on countering the consumer’s notion that only branded products are of good quality.

Talking about the partnership, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director, Brand Marketing, Snapdeal said, “We found that our vision aligned perfectly with PivotRoots’ strategic and data-first approach and are looking forward to working together. We are elated to partner with the fast-growing agency and we

look forward to our association.”

Speaking on the win, Shibu Shivanandan, Founder and Managing Director, PivotRoots, said, “we are delighted that our deep domain understanding of the category & customers helped us win the mandate & we are excited to come on board and do some great work together with the Snapdeal

team.”

Comments