When cops turned F.R.I.E.N.D.S on social media

As fans across the world gear up for the Friends Reunion, Social Samosa lists instances where the show was a muse for cops on social media and over the years has been marketing fodder.

Khaki communications are a tricky business on social media — cops have to constantly put in efforts to reassure citizens that they are there for them, that they are their friends. This is done through multiple content pegs, including real-life images where cops can be seen helping people or celebrating their moments. The same narrative is also put forth with the help of pop culture references, amping up humour and relatability. The show Friends is one that can be seen to have inspired multiple light-hearted creatives for at least five police forces in India.

Mumbai Police perhaps uses Friends references the most. They have been doing this for a long time. They have used these references to talk about traffic violations as well as cyber safety. In some cases, dialogues and scenes are used in varying contexts, in others, the fandom feelings around the show are invoked. Their counterparts in Bengaluru, Assam, Nagpur, and Pune seem to have caught on the trend on relatively fewer instances — most of the occurrences being about social distancing norms.

As the show once again makes headlines with its upcoming Reunion episode, we list out some of the most notable Friends creatives we could find on a regular scroll through police accounts.

Mumbai Police

For a successful relationship with life, let's take a break from our phone #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/eu5mGBw8fk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2017

So now that you know we know you know – lets work together to keep Mumbai safe #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/89JSqhYFnx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2017

Love your password like your pizza #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/uv9W4v80B4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2017

And she & her lobster lived happily ever after #AFriendsAdvice pic.twitter.com/lpZXMuPHnw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2017

Bengaluru Police

Take Joey Tribbiani's word for it. Stay away from the baaad. Stay home. Stay safe. #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/I0dJkJMgUt — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 4, 2020

Dear F.R.I.E.N.D.S. of Bengaluru, there’s nothing we can’t do together as a team. #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/s4ec7PvdK1 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 15, 2021

Assam Police

Be like Joey!



Asking for your friend’s password is so Over-The-Line.



Be a good FRIEND, don’t ask for or share your own password.#ThinkSafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Az4E0C4EJR — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 4, 2021

Nagpur Police

Pune Police

I'll be there for you- in my home safe, so that I can protect me as well as you.#RealFriendsStayIndoors#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/fimJWDtMMu — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 13, 2020

Do you have a favourite Khaki-Friends creative? Do tell us in the comments or write to us at [email protected]

Comments