When cops turned F.R.I.E.N.D.S on social media
As fans across the world gear up for the Friends Reunion, Social Samosa lists instances where the show was a muse for cops on social media and over the years has been marketing fodder.
Khaki communications are a tricky business on social media — cops have to constantly put in efforts to reassure citizens that they are there for them, that they are their friends. This is done through multiple content pegs, including real-life images where cops can be seen helping people or celebrating their moments. The same narrative is also put forth with the help of pop culture references, amping up humour and relatability. The show Friends is one that can be seen to have inspired multiple light-hearted creatives for at least five police forces in India.
Mumbai Police perhaps uses Friends references the most. They have been doing this for a long time. They have used these references to talk about traffic violations as well as cyber safety. In some cases, dialogues and scenes are used in varying contexts, in others, the fandom feelings around the show are invoked. Their counterparts in Bengaluru, Assam, Nagpur, and Pune seem to have caught on the trend on relatively fewer instances — most of the occurrences being about social distancing norms.
As the show once again makes headlines with its upcoming Reunion episode, we list out some of the most notable Friends creatives we could find on a regular scroll through police accounts.
Mumbai Police
Also Read: In-Depth: Decoding Mumbai Police Instagram Strategy
Bengaluru Police
Assam Police
Nagpur Police
Pune Police
Do you have a favourite Khaki-Friends creative? Do tell us in the comments or write to us at [email protected]