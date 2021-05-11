Shiprocket appoints Amit Bhatia as Vice President of Marketing

At Shiprocket, Amit Bhatia will be responsible for developing and implementing a cohesive marketing plan to increase the customer base, improve brand awareness and scale performance marketing to achieve hyper-growth.

Shiprocket has onboarded Amit Bhatia, as the Vice President for its Marketing division. Bhatia has previously served as the Senior Director of Marketing at Droom and has been associated with notable startups such as Times Internet in leadership roles. The forward-thinking marketing professional is also in charge of setting up the right processes and structure for the marketing team and set current and long-term goals for the internal teams.

Furthermore, Amit will spearhead designing, reviewing, and managing the marketing department’s budget, conduct marketing analysis to identify challenges and opportunities for growth along with allocating resources for projects. He will also be a part of Shiprocket’s quarterly and annual objective setting and will be building and managing an effective team to oversee all marketing functions.

Prior to joining Shiprocket, Amit was working with Droom as the Senior Director for Marketing. With over 15 years of rich experience in marketing, Amit possesses an exceptional ability to strategize and build scalable businesses. Aside from Droom, he has also been associated with notable startups such as Times Internet and BannerBuzz. Having received the award for ‘Most Influential Marketing Leaders’ from the World Marketing Congress, Amit comes with extensive experience in heading marketing divisions across both Indian and international markets.

Speaking on the new development, Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket is fiercely expanding its leadership team as more businesses in India continue to join the digital bandwagon. To scale our services and drive innovation as India’s leading post-order fulfillment platform, we are pleased to welcome Amit Bhatia as our new Vice President for Marketing. A young, motivated professional with rich experience in marketing and a proven track record, we are confident that his analytical and strategic style of working will elevate Shiprocket towards greater heights.”

Adding to this, Amit Bhatia said, “I am thrilled to be a part of a distinguished platform such as Shiprocket in the next phase of my career. My plans for Shiprocket a few years down the line include scaling 5x, making it a default choice for e-commerce shipping for any D2C brand, and making it the most popular and used independent shipping platform. I look forward to working closely with the team to jointly achieve these goals.”

