Snapchat India appoints Poonam Nikam as Communication Lead

Snapchat India has roped in Poonam Nikam as the Communication Lead. She moves on from ByteDance where she worked as the Global Communications Manager for the platform. As per the new role, Nikam will help the platform in its communication, growth strategy, and more.

With over 16 years of experience, Nikam is a global communications professional specializing in consumer, corporate, crisis, and internal communications across consumer tech, music, lifestyle, and telecom sectors. She is a passionate storyteller and a believer in adopting new-age tools in communication in order to engage with different external stakeholders.

Before Snapchat and ByteDance, Poonam Nikam also worked with Sony Music Entertainment and Bharti Airtel Limited. She is an alma mater of St.Xavier’s College where she completed her media studies in Public Relations. Nikam graduated from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in 2001.

