Three Fourth Solution bags digital marketing mandate for Roots & Herbs India

As per the mandate, Three Fourth Solution will manage the digital marketing duties comprising Social Media Management, Digital Strategy Planning, Creative and Content Solutions, and Public Relations for Roots & Herbs India.

Three Fourth Solutions (TFS) has recently acquired the digital marketing mandate for Roots & Herbs.

Roots and Herbs is one of the few brands in India that produces environmentally friendly and 100% Vegan beauty products. The products are made of quality herbs and oils and are biodegradable, recyclable and without any chemicals taking into account the core philosophy of the brand circling around holistic wellness that takes into account personal and environmental care.

The brand has its presence in India as well as abroad in countries like the USA, Singapore and GCC. The latest feather added to their cap is being certified as NON-IRRITANT by a Globally Accredited International Research Lab and becoming the first ever Indian Brand to receive this claim for its product.

Also Read: Brand Saga: Dabur Chyawanprash, the age-old concoction that stood the test of time

Akanksha Modi, Founder, Roots & Herbs said “We are delighted to associate with Three Fourth Solutions to build our brand’s digital presence. We hope that their creative thought process resonates with our brand’s ideology and together we can yield amazing results with constant innovation and productivity.”

Comments