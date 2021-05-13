Twitter releases Covid-19 relief initiatives in India

From partnering with media organizations to bring Covid-19 news in multiple languages and amplifying requests on the platform, Twitter is doing its bid to support a nation in crisis.

Twitter is working towards supporting COVID-19 awareness conversations in India by bringing more ways for people to find credible information. The site launched State-specific COVID-19 pages that surface the latest Tweets from people asking for SOS resources as well as from those who are offering help. Currently, Twitter has six State-specific pages available for places that are hardest hit by the second wave, including Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

In addition to this, Twitter has partnered with COVID-19 news, media organizations, and journalists across India to bring the latest, most credible news in multiple languages across various formats. Not only this but the dedicated event page of Twitter will aggregate all the latest tweets from media organizations in one place to make it easier for the audience to find news in their language in one go.

Also Read: Twitter introduces a virtual Tip Jar

Twitter is also enabling developers in India to build creative tools and apps using the Twitter API to help people source information regarding medical services and supplies. A few examples include covid19-twitter.in, covidsos, CovidTweet, and more that help people find resources and leads easily.

In an effort to extend help to users, Twitter also launched a prompt that will show up for anyone searching key hashtags such as #helpIndia and #donateIndia, or even combinations of key terms like ‘help’ + ‘India’ or ‘donate’ + India’. The prompt will direct the user to a List of verified organizations that can help. Twitter is also working to help raise funds for relief support via a virtual Tip Jar.

Comments