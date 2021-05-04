Wondrlab appoints Jateen Kore as Digital Head

At Wondrlab, Jateen Kore is tasked with setting up the digital practice and bringing forth Wondrlab’s platform-first approach to help brands win on digital.

Wondrlab has brought in Jateen Kore as its Digital Head. He will be based in Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform at Wondrlab. Jateen joins from IDFC First Bank where he was the Head – Digital Marketing.

Welcoming the newest hire on board, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Wondrlab’s vision is to strengthen the digital ecosystem for brands. We focus on building expertise that creates real value for them to support today’s dynamic marketing asks. Jateen’s experience straddles the entire digital funnel; his key focus area is to apply a platform-first approach for our brands to win across social, performance marketing, influencer marketing, e-commerce, and martech best practices. His diverse skill-set and deep understanding at top digital-first brands like Vodafone and IDFC First Bank will help us deliver tangible creative solutions to our client partners.”

Jateen has over 20 years of experience managing digital businesses across BFSI and telecom. He has been an entrepreneur of a B2B startup, in addition to serving in business roles at brands such as Vodafone (now Vi), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG Life Insurance and Apnaloan.com.

Speaking about his new role, Jateen Kore, Digital Head, Wondrlab, said, “The opportunity to work with a dynamic start-up like Wondrlab is a great chance to augment my experience and contribute to the success of brands across categories. I completely believe in its platform-first strategy and I can contribute significantly to furthering their approach thanks to my digital-first experience. I look forward to an exciting and fruitful inning here.”

