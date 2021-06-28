Adclear Digital Marketing wins digital mandate for The News Minute

As per the mandate, AdClear will be handling performance marketing duties for The News Minute, to help it enhance its reach and scale up audience discovery.

AdClear, based out of Delhi-NCR has been awarded the growth mandate for The News Minute. The mandate was bagged after multiple rounds of discussion on growth strategy.

Vignesh Vellore, CEO, The News Minute says “Good SEO is not about gaming the system, it’s a long-term strategy focusing on adhering to the rules and building a reputable news website for the users. Discoverability is an important factor and we wanted to ensure that this would be achieved without having to compromise on our content. We also did not want to become an internet factory and just produce stories for the sake of traffic. AdClear understood our needs and were able to create a path which would allow us to focus on what we do best – Good Journalism”

The News Minute has a sharp focus on south India and a progressive approach to news, it serves premium readers in all major Indian metros. The content includes news, ground reportage, news analysis, opinion, and blogs. Core strengths of TNM include deep access in the southern states, incisive editorial acumen, and insightful news analysis and opinions. Headquartered in Bengaluru, TNM has ground reporters in all the southern states.

Commenting on the win, Gurbir Singh, CEO, AdClear said “The News Minute has become immensely popular over the last few years and this is borne out by the huge audience base it has accumulated. Independent and un-biased journalism have made TNM what it is today. We are truly excited to partner with a media house which has huge potential for growth. AdClear will shape and execute the SEO strategy to enhance TNM’s reach in current and newer markets.”

