Albatrot wins digital mandate for Sony Pictures Network India

Sony Pictures Network India has awarded its digital mandate towards recruitment campaigns and internal communications to Albatrot. With the main objective of creating a communication strategy that drives the recruitment of a diverse pool of tech talent, Albatrot has joined hands with SPNI.

The goal of this campaign is two-fold- highlighting the brand’s ethos and legacy while focusing on it being a great place to merge a tech applicant’s skill with their passion for entertainment.

Speaking further about their strategy and association, Meryll Koshy, Associate Account Manager, Albatrot, says, “Our campaign is based on the insight that the media and entertainment industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 10% to reach $55 billion by 2024 with OTT video expected to see the largest gain and reach 5.2% by 2024. Tech talent in India will experience a surge in demand in the content and media space and our strategy for this campaign is to lead the communication with this insight, on a platform where people are most likely to be receptive to the paradigm shift in employment – LinkedIn.”



Ritambhara Sharma, Business Head at Albatrot further adds, “At the center of our association with SPNI is a need for a clear and succinct communication strategy targeted towards talent, whether inhouse or in the process of being recruited. Our approach has been to create a straightforward communication route via crisp designs and simple language that is at once eye-catching and yet deeply reminiscent of the brand Sony and it is a rich legacy that will instantly attract and speak to a myriad of talent.”

