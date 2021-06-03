Alphabet Media bags digital and PR mandate for Maserati India

As per the mandate, Alphabet Media will be responsible for strategic planning, media relations, digital campaigns, and providing integrated communication solutions for Maserati India.

Alphabet Media has won the PR and Digital mandate for Maserati India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said, “The brand is moving forward, embarking on a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with Alphabet Media is the embodiment of all these values. We are pleased to onboard the agency as our communications partner in India and we look forward to a great working relationship with the team”

Tejal Daftary, Founder, Alphabet Media, added, “We are delighted to get the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Maserati in India and are committed to delivering Maserati customer experience through well-planned communications to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the country.”

