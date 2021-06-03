Alphabet Media bags digital and PR mandate for Maserati India

Alphabet Media Maserati India

As per the mandate, Alphabet Media will be responsible for strategic planning, media relations, digital campaigns, and providing integrated communication solutions for Maserati India.

Alphabet Media has won the PR and Digital mandate for Maserati India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said, “The brand is moving forward, embarking on a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion, and unique by design. The partnership with Alphabet Media is the embodiment of all these values. We are pleased to onboard the agency as our communications partner in India and we look forward to a great working relationship with the team”

Also Read: iCubesWire wins the digital & creative mandate for Gulshan Group

Tejal Daftary, Founder, Alphabet Media, added, “We are delighted to get the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Maserati in India and are committed to delivering Maserati customer experience through well-planned communications to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the country.”


You may also like:

Flying Cursor Interactive bags 91springboard’s digital mandate
Sameer Singh appointed as CEO, GroupM, South Asia
SWIPE awards digital mandate to MindShift Interactive
DDB Mudra Group bags IMC mandate for IndoSpace
TheSmallBigIdea retains the social media mandate for Bigg Boss
TSS appoints Navin Fernandes as Managing Partner to head Sports Marketing

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Gulshan Group

Digital Refresh Networks Vibgyor

Join Ventures

Chtrbox

Digital Refresh Networks

82.5 communications

GTPL

Flipkart Art-E Mediatech