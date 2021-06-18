Bayer’s Seminis awards digital mandate to Overheard Communications

As a part of the mandate, Overheard Communications will manage its social media accounts and help the brand grow and sustain its organic presence.

The agency will also take care of the paid media mandate to increase the brand’s visibility, thus helping it flourish on digital.

Overheard Communications, an independent digital marketing agency with a global footprint, has been

appointed as the Agency on Record (AOR) for the Crop Science Division of Bayer, for the Seminis brand.

The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office. This will contribute to Seminis’ endeavor to carve a differentiated positioning amongst its competitors and become a leading brand of choice for Indian cultivators.

Jayston D’Souza, Customer Marketing Communications Lead, Bayer (Crop Science Division, India)

commented, ” We needed a digital partner who understood changing consumer trends and how to switch

swiftly with them. With the rapid change in consumer habits during Covid, it’s imperative for agencies to

understand and implement effective digital communication and media strategies to reach out to the right

audience. With Overheard Communications’ end-to-end solutions and integrated approach, we are sure

that the association will help us penetrate the market effectively and create opportunities to engage with

the right audience digitally.”

Ankita Petiwale, the founder of Overheard Communications, said, “We are thrilled to work with Bayer Crop

Science and help them amplify their presence online. The opportunity to associate with a global giant like

them is a matter of pride for us. Our constant endeavor would be to leverage the digital mediums to

further their enduring relationships with their audience. As a partner to a pioneer like Bayer Crop

Science our aim will be to help the brand maintain the edge it has created for itself via our digital

solutions. We look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our digital-first approach, optimized

for success.”

