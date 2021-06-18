Bayer’s Seminis awards digital mandate to Overheard Communications
As a part of the mandate, Overheard Communications will manage its social media accounts and help the brand grow and sustain its organic presence.
The agency will also take care of the paid media mandate to increase the brand’s visibility, thus helping it flourish on digital.
Overheard Communications, an independent digital marketing agency with a global footprint, has been
appointed as the Agency on Record (AOR) for the Crop Science Division of Bayer, for the Seminis brand.
The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office. This will contribute to Seminis’ endeavor to carve a differentiated positioning amongst its competitors and become a leading brand of choice for Indian cultivators.
Jayston D’Souza, Customer Marketing Communications Lead, Bayer (Crop Science Division, India)
commented, ” We needed a digital partner who understood changing consumer trends and how to switch
swiftly with them. With the rapid change in consumer habits during Covid, it’s imperative for agencies to
understand and implement effective digital communication and media strategies to reach out to the right
audience. With Overheard Communications’ end-to-end solutions and integrated approach, we are sure
that the association will help us penetrate the market effectively and create opportunities to engage with
the right audience digitally.”
Ankita Petiwale, the founder of Overheard Communications, said, “We are thrilled to work with Bayer Crop
Science and help them amplify their presence online. The opportunity to associate with a global giant like
them is a matter of pride for us. Our constant endeavor would be to leverage the digital mediums to
further their enduring relationships with their audience. As a partner to a pioneer like Bayer Crop
Science our aim will be to help the brand maintain the edge it has created for itself via our digital
solutions. We look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our digital-first approach, optimized
for success.”