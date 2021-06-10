Bluebot Digital bags creative mandate for neobank Zolve

As per the mandate, Bluebot Digital will be responsible for creating exciting work across physical and digital consumer touchpoints for neobank Zolve.

Zolve, one of India’s latest neobanks has awarded its creative mandate to the Bangalore-based creative agency, Bluebot Digital. The mandate is to create exciting work across physical and digital consumer touchpoints. Zolve is building a global neobank that can provide equitable access to financial services to people around the world. It partners with banks and other financial institutions around the world to create a seamless user experience for global citizens

Founded by Raghunandan G, the founder of ride-hailing firm TaxiForSure (sold to local giant Ola), Zolve has raised $15 million in a seed financing round led by Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and several high-profile angel investors.

Commenting on their association with Bluebot, Vatsala Kothari, Marketing Lead, Zolve said, “As we are gearing up to launch our products in the next few months, we are thrilled to have Bluebot partnering with us to build a brand that would be synonymous with global banking. There is a very real need for a product like Zolve’s and we are confident in our ability to create tangible value for the large segment of global citizens with financial needs across multiple countries.”

Commenting on the creative partnership, Carl Savio, CCO, and Founder, Bluebot Digital said, “We’re very excited to partner with Zolve and help them build on their marketing goals. As a brand, they have all the right things going for them – a fantastic product, a clear vision, and a team that is eager to create disruption. Neobanking is an exciting, young category that has tremendous scope for creativity and we’re looking forward to doing some game-changing work.”

