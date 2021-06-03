Dabur Hajmola asks people to make home your fort in latest campaign

Through the social media campaign, Dabur Hajmola requests people to be safe and aims to raise awareness about being stress-free while staying at home.

Dabur Hajmola has launched a campaign to create awareness about the importance of staying at home during this tough time. The Theme of the Campaign is “Stay indoors, make home your fort, & be stress-free with Chatkara of Hajmola”.

The ad film draws inspiration from the patriotic song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo‘ addressed to the nation and how bybeing united and following the protocols of ‘staying at home’ we can fight the virus together. It also sends out an important message about the frontline workers are out performing their duties of saving lives and the only sacrifice we have to make is to stay indoors.

Iss mushkil ghadi mein, apne ghar ko apna garh banao aur har lamhe ko do Hajmola ka chatkara. Stay home, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/gPBtsF0o9f — Dabur Hajmola (@DaburHajmola) May 26, 2021

While seamlessly integrating the Dabur Hajmola’s ‘Chatkare’ into the video, the campaign talks how we are all brave enough to rescue ourselves by taking precautions and cant risk to be ignorant.

Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare, Dabur India Ltd said, “The sudden rise in COVID19 cases due to the second wave in the last few months has created stress among people. Keeping this in mind, in a responsible step forward, Dabur Hajmola with this initiative request people to stay safe, being stress-free, and enjoy the time with the family at home with the tasty, fun-filled digestive Hajmola.”

The #StayHomeStaySafe Campaign video campaign has garnered 3.4 million views and VTR at 69%, on Facebook so far.

