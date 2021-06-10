Facebook won’t be taking a share from creator revenue until 2023
Monetization features such as paid online events, fan subscriptions, that enable creators to earn revenue from Facebook and owned platforms will allow creators to withdraw their earnings without charging a fee or taking a share.
For transactions on Android and Web in countries where Facebook Pay is available, Facebook will not collect any fees until 2023 and the creator will keep 100% of the revenue generated.
Creators will be paid 70% of the revenue generated from transactions on iOS, after the reduction of 30% App Store tax, as Facebook Pay is not available on iOS.
Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that the revenue share to be introduced in the future will be less than 30%. Paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and the upcoming independent news products are the monetization features that will remain free of a Facebook share, for creators. He also announced the launch of a new payout interface.
Paid Online Events, introduced in August 2020, has also been expanded to over 24 countries and fan subscriptions are live in over 25+ markets. Such features have been monetizing the surge of digital content on online platforms caused by the pandemic.
The announcement of the launch of a new payout interface where creators can keep a track of how taxes and fees from different companies impact their earnings may smoothen out concerns of creators over revenue.