Gaurav Dudeja and Pravin Sutar to lead the national mandate for Leo Burnett Orchard

Gaurav Dudeja and Pravin Sutar together will lead the national mandate for Leo Burnett Orchard and will report to Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia Leo Burnett, and Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia Leo Burnett.

Leo Burnett Orchard – part of Leo Burnett India, has announced a new leadership team as it promotes Gaurav Dudeja as Executive Vice President & Head of Leo Burnett Orchard and welcomes onboard Pravin Sutar as Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard.

Gaurav moved to Bangalore two years ago from Leo Burnett Delhi as Branch Head for Leo Burnett Orchard – Bangalore. He has been instrumental in strengthening the Leo Burnett Orchard brand offerings by managing the large portfolio of businesses and winning a number of new businesses.

Pravin Sutar joins as Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard, this is his second stint with Leo Burnett. He will be responsible to shape the creative culture of the agency building it on the tenets of creativity, technology, innovation and storytelling.

Speaking about these appointments Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Our ambition for Leo Burnett Orchard is to be the foremost creative and new-age agency in the country. With the set of amazing brands that we have, topped with the talent we have got on board, Leo Burnett Orchard is correctly poised for glory and growth. Gaurav has done a spectacular job of driving growth in the Bangalore office. Now he has the mandate to grow the agency at a national level. Pravin joins us with rich expertise in digital and also holds the advantage of having been a part of the Leo Burnett family. And together we are confident that the duo will take Leo Burnett Orchard to one of India’s foremost new age agencies.

Adding further Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Both Gaurav and Pravin are brilliant professionals and bring a complementary skill set that we are confident will help bring a more holistic and fresh perspective to the Leo Burnett Orchard team. This is Pravin’s second stint with us and Gaurav is a homegrown leader, so they are both well immersed with the Leo Burnett HumanKind philosophy and our ambition to create globally aligned best in class work for our brands. At Orchard, we have a great repertoire of iconic brands and we are looking forward to creating some outstanding work together. I wish both of them all the best in their new roles.”

Speaking on his appointment Gaurav Dudeja, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, Leo Burnett Orchard says “I’m super excited with this opportunity, with both its significance and scope for impact. When I took the role of Branch Head for Leo Burnett Orchard in Bangalore 2 years back, I knew that I had to start building success by influencing 2 of the biggest ingredients of success in our business – people & culture. We now have an office that has a bunch of spirited, hungry people with an unstoppable momentum on new business and good work. And now with the national mandate, I feel we are poised for bigger, better things. The canvas is now wide open for me & Pravin to take our belief system of building India’s strong new agency and make Leo Burnett Orchard the best version of Leo Burnett. I can’t wait to get going – and learn and have fun along the way.”.

Adding further Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard said “I am very excited to be back with the Leo Burnett family. The passion and power of creating great ideas bring me back to the family. Rajdeepak Das, who understands the power of ideas will always keep pushing you for great creative output. Leo Burnett Orchard has a great set of clients who reflects the same passion and drive for excellence as Leo Burnett India. I’m really excited to collaborate with like-minded clients and create some iconic work. Not only digital but more than that. Orchard has not only demonstrated resilience but grown stronger in this adversity and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this passionate team. Together with Gaurav, we want to build Leo Burnett Orchard as India’s most dominant new-age agency. By backing up our strong creative ideas with newer material like technology and data, we want to bring out the right solution for real business problems for our clients.”

