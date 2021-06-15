Guide: LinkedIn outlines brand awareness and converting target audience

The LinkedIn Brand and Demand Playbook highlights the difference between brand marketing and demand marketing, along with explaining how to guide a consumer towards conversion by assisting the buyer’s journey.

The strategies and tactics underlined in the guide go through the full-funnel experience that marketers can use in accordance with the LinkedIn offerings, Campaign Manager, targeting facets, formats, and ads. The LinkedIn Guide consolidates overview results from worldwide advertisers along with insights from Les Binet, Peter Field, and B2Bi. Here’s what you’ll learn from the Brand and Demand Playbook:

Insights about the ad formats and targeting features of on LinkedIn

Measures to combine feed and messaging in order to reach the right audience

How global marketers are using a brand and demand approach in their plan of action

Technique to grasp the LinkedIn Audience Network, retargeting, and other methods to reach out the audience

These discoveries rely on research from the inputs given by the 4,000 advertisers from around the world. One of the findings shows that while B2B brands remain generally centered around lead gen, improving the image presence can also have critical advantages that will add to general outcomes and objectives. B2B advertisers and brands can learn from more of such insights.

Go through the pocket guide here:

Comments