iVIPANAN bags social media mandate for Pulmonic-Salt & Respicare Hub

As per the mandate, iVIPANAN will be responsible for equipping Pulmonic-Salt & Respicare Hub with necessary social media management and marketing strategies for recognition on a deeper level.

Surat-based iVIPANAN digital marketing agency has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for Pulmonic- Salt & Respicare Hub. The objective of the agency is to take up absolute responsibility- from mapping out a full-proof marketing plan to implementing end-to-end digital strategies for the brand.

iVIPANAN shall focus on strengthening brand recognition through increased customer awareness and leveraging social media marketing platforms.

Pulmonic provides tailored exercise programs for clear lung secretions, prevention of secondary infections, and maintenance of lung hygiene.

As said by Dr.Zennith Sheth, owner, and cardio-pulmonary physiotherapist at Pulmonic, “The rising concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about unnecessary confinement is solutions that are not at all result-oriented. People, now scared more than ever need to know how miraculous lung therapy can be. This is where we approached iVIPANAN. With their consistency in generating awareness through social media, our best shot is them. We hope to leverage the social media platform to spread awareness about our first in Gujarat- Salt therapy center.

According to Bhautik Sheth, owner of iVIPANAN, “Lung physiotherapy helps to improve respiratory efficiency. Many people in Surat are not aware of available treatments. Communication through a digital platform is challenging but we loved to accept the challenge. We plan to make communication so easy that patients who are unaware of salt therapy treatment can not only understand its advantages but get treated by enrolling at Pulmonic respicare.”

Isha Modi, Manager at iVIPANAN, said, “With implementing digital strategies, we aim to spread the brand name far and wide. We aim to contribute to their social media platform by generating effective marketing techniques and reaching out to the audience in a more profound and intimate manner.”

