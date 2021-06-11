Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi India as Head of Marketing

As per the new role, Jaskaran Singh Kapany will help Xiaomi India scale newer heights in the market with his expertise and experience in the industry.

Xiaomi India has appointed Jaskaran Singh Kapany as the Head of Marketing. Prior to this, he was working as the Head of Marketing at Paytm.

With almost two decades of experience, Kapany was Vice-President – Marketing and Ecommerce, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited prior to joining Paytm as the Head of Marketing. In the past, he also worked with JWT for more than 4 years, bringing agency and brand experience in his tenure.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director shared the latest development through a LinkedIn post and expressed how Kapany played a critical role in building Paytm from scratch in his previous experience. He further said, “Jaskaran is a terrific marketing leader and in his previous role, he was heading marketing for Paytm. He played a critical role in building the brand from scratch.”

“@Jas Welcome to the madness. Looking forward to working with you to take Xiaomi India to new heights”, he added. “And yes, after he joined, he came to know that our marketing budget is ZERO.”

