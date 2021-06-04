Licious appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its Integrated Brand & Communications Agency on Record

As per the mandate, Tilt Brand Solutions will oversee creative and digital communication across online and offline media channels and provide integrated communication solutions for Licious.

Delightful Gourmet Private Limited has appointed Mumbai-based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions as their strategic, creative, and digital “Agency on Record” for its brand, Licious.

Licious started its journey 5 years ago with a belief that India deserves better meat and seafood; and they continue to grow their base every day, innovating for, and catering to, meat and seafood lovers across the country.

Simeran Bhasin, Vice President – Brands and New Ventures at Licious, commented, “Licious is at a critical juncture of the growth journey. It is imperative for us to collaborate with the right partners who are not just experts in the field but also mirrors the brand credo. The TILT team has an intuitive feel & passion for meat; one that matched Licious’s own. It was based on this synergy that Licious first chose to work with them on the now current ‘Nakhra’ campaign. Our fantastic experience of working with the team through this project made it a no-brainer for us to explore, evaluate and finally close out a full scope AOR relationship covering brand&communication strategy and solutions across platforms, formats, and media”.

Rajiv Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “This is a brand and team which is passionate about wanting to change the way Indians purchase and consume meat and seafood. The amount of work that has gone in over the last 5 years in the areas of quality and fulfillment is truly exemplary. And despite that, we believe that this journey has only begun. We are convinced in Licious’ rightful ambition to continue to lead and grow this category, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data-led insight, culture understanding, impactful storytelling, and digital marketing & amplification”

Paul Dueman, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, adds “We have already partnered with Licious in our ‘Nakhra’ campaign, and that process itself has been very enriching for us. We have only started to scratch the surface in this highly colorized category, and we are extremely excited to partner with this passionate bunch in successfully changing each cohort’s purchase behavior and make Licious a household name for years to follow”

