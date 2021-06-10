Mayor of London ‘s office celebrates the passion & diversity of the city in new campaign

With the rollout of the ad film, the campaign features the beauty, authenticity, resilience, diversity, and passion of London city, while reconnecting Londoners to their city of residence.

The Mayor of London’s office has launched the campaign, ‘This is London’ on June 4 to promote the role of the city as the host of Uefa Euro 2020 football finals that were postponed due to the pandemic.

The campaign created by agency 20ten aims at reconnecting people with a city that is full of love, positivity, diversity, and openness. The 60-second ad film pays tribute to London by the people residing in the city in their own voice. In addition to this, the campaign is also created to celebrate the UEFA Euro 2020 football finals that commence on June 11.

The TV sports presenter, Seema Jaswal takes viewers on a journey through the city in the hope for London to come back stronger after a long hustle with the pandemic for 16 months. She also describes every Londoner’s excitement, love, and passion towards the game of football. The film also has a guest appearance by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, football stars, Mo Omar and Charlotte Lynch.

