MyGlamm appoints Apratim Majumder as CMO

As per the new role, Apratim Majumder will oversee the planning, development, and execution of marketing and advertising initiatives at MyGlamm India.

MyGlamm India appoints Apratim Majumder, former Category Head, Naturals at Unilever, as the new Chief Marketing Officer. With over 15 years of experience in consumer marketing within the FMCG space, Majumder is all set to ride on this journey of growth with MyGlamm. In his previous role, Majumder co-founded Unilever’s first beauty and personal care master brand across skincare, hair care, skin cleansing, and oral care.

His primary role would be the custodian of the brand and to generate revenue by increasing sales through successful marketing for the entire organization, using market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations.

“Apratim brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC company like MyGlamm thrives on. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome him”, says, Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, MyGlamm.

“We are excited to welcome Apratim as MyGlamm’s CMO. His stellar FMCG background and experience complement our DTC approach. With Apratim’s leadership, look forward to MyGlamm scaling up at an even faster pace”, says, Priyanka Gill, President & Co-founder, MyGlamm.

“I am super excited to be a part of the future of FMCG. We often speak about how our industry has not been disrupted at scale yet, well, here it comes. MyGlamm’s strong brands and unique business model has propelled it into a fantastic growth trajectory and I can’t wait to write the future with Myglamm”, says, Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm.

