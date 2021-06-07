Shweta Purandare launches boutique consultancy service – Tap-a-Gain

Tap-a-Gain will engage with advertisers, agencies, and small business owners in an effort to help them get their advertising communication right and compliant with advertising regulations.

With a career in renowned companies and experience as the Secretary-General of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Shweta Purandare has built a portfolio of services for Tap-a-Gain, such as due diligence for celebrity endorsement, claim substantiation approach, advertising, and related regulatory compliance, and more.

To set up Tap-a-Gain, Purandare quit Diageo India where she was heading corporate brand and communications, overseeing external and internal communication, employer branding, and corporate brand presence on digital and social media.

Purandare steered the transformation of ASCI for over a period of eight years wherein MOUs were established with key regulators such as the Department of Consumer Affairs, FSSAI, Ministry of AYUSH, and interactions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over her 28+ years career, Purandare gathered experience in product evaluation, product endorsements, advertising claim support, regulatory compliance, Government affairs, Social Media strategy, grievance redressal, and consumer advisory services. Her experience spans multiple sectors such as FMCG, beauty care, personal hygiene, home care, OTC/ healthcare, food, and beverages. She was also the Scientific Director at L’Oreal India heading their product evaluation center and consumer complaint department. She has also been a Regulatory Affairs expert at Procter & Gamble India.

Comments