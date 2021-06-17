Tempest Advertising bags creative mandate for Birla Hil

As per the mandate, Tempest Advertising will handle the branding and digital media duties for the new range of building products of Birla Hil.

Birla HIL announced the appointment of Tempest Advertising as its creative agency.

Announcing the partnership, Vijay Lahoti, VP – Sales, Birla HIL, said, “The company by appointing Tempest Advertising is reaffirming its faith in the agency which has handled the group’s other prestigious and legacy brands like Charminar, Charminar Fortune, and Parador for many years. He also emphasized that in Tempest Advertising they have found the right mix of creativity, technological capabilities, and understanding of both rural and urban markets.”

Rekha Oswal, VP – Operations, Tempest Advertising, said, “The agency has over the years understood the building industry market by continuous interaction with customers, dealers, and influencers in various market segments and this knowledge would be fully at play while handling Birla HIL’s new range of products.”

The agency operates from Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune, offering a range of advertising and digital media services to various companies.

