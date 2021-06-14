Turtle Limited appoints Shreyansh Innovations as creative agency

As part of the mandate, Shreyansh Innovations will handle the mainline and digital creative duties for Turtle and will be working on various campaigns for the brand’s collections.

Turtle Limited has brought on board Kolkata headquartered Shreyansh Innovations, as its creative agency.

Speaking on the win, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwalla, MD, Turtle Limited, said, “We are excited to get Shreyansh Innovations on board as our creative and digital agency in the next phase of our brand journey. We feel with Shreyansh’s deep understanding of the apparel and retail sector, their diverse talent pool, and their personal touch we would see some fresh and innovative work ahead keeping us relevant and emotionally connected with our consumers.”

Shreyansh Baid, Founder Director, Shreyansh Innovations, added, “Turtle is perhaps one of the biggest success stories to emerge out of Eastern India in the formal/semi-formal category. It has constantly redefined trends at a national level, and to partner with such an exciting brand is an honor for us. For the last many years, we have constantly set benchmarks in the traditional wear category with Manyavar, and this time we will strive to act as a great bridge between Turtle and its target audience too.”

Expressing delight at the creative possibilities that the brand offers, Debdarsan Dutta, Chief Creative Officer, and Vaishakh Jhunjhunwala, Creative Director, Shreyansh Innovations, said, “Few brands are as open to exciting and game-changing ideas as Turtle. And that is a dream come true for every creative team. With Turtle, we aim to create interesting stories for the consumers at every touchpoint of its brand journey. We sincerely hope to turn this into a joyride for both the client as well as the agency.”

Comments